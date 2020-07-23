Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

kiddie Tractor pull

A kiddie tractor pull contestant presses on during competition Tuesday night at the Fayette County Fair.

 CHRIS BALDUS | Oelwein Daily Register

The Fayette County Fairgrounds are open during the fair from 6 a.m. to midnight. The Commercial Hall is opne 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Floral Hall is open noon to 7 p.m. the Log cabin and school house and the Project Exhibit Hall are closed.

Thursday, July 23

9 a.m. — 4H-FFA Breeding and Market Beef Show, Stephens Building

1 p.m. — Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment, Bandstand

3 p.m. — Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment, Bandstand

5 p.m. — Wine And Beer Tasting, Floral Hall

5 p.m. — Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment, Bandstand

7 p.m. — School Bus Races, Grandstand

Friday, July 24

8:30 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Bucket Bottle Show, Stephens Building

10 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Dairy Show, Stephens Building

1 p.m. — Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment, Bandstand

2 p.m. — Open Class, Kiddie Tractor Pull — State Sanctioned, Static Project Exhibit Hall

2 p.m. — Mr. Nick Making Balloons For Kids, Bandstand

3 p.m. — Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment, Bandstand

5 p.m. — Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment, Bandstand

7 p.m. — Demolition Derby, Grandstand

Saturday, July 25

9 a.m. — Open Class, Horse Show, Hoof Beat Arena

1 p.m. — Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment,Bandstand

3 p.m. — Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment,Bandstand

5 p.m. — Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment, Bandstand

6 p.m. — Gates open for concert, Grandstand

7 p.m. — Randy Houser concert with opening guests Steve Schroeder and Cory Farley Band, Grandstand