The Fayette County Fairgrounds are open during the fair from 6 a.m. to midnight. The Commercial Hall is opne 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Floral Hall is open noon to 7 p.m. the Log cabin and school house and the Project Exhibit Hall are closed.
Thursday, July 23
9 a.m. — 4H-FFA Breeding and Market Beef Show, Stephens Building
1 p.m. — Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment, Bandstand
3 p.m. — Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment, Bandstand
5 p.m. — Wine And Beer Tasting, Floral Hall
5 p.m. — Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment, Bandstand
7 p.m. — School Bus Races, Grandstand
Friday, July 24
8:30 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Bucket Bottle Show, Stephens Building
10 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Dairy Show, Stephens Building
1 p.m. — Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment, Bandstand
2 p.m. — Open Class, Kiddie Tractor Pull — State Sanctioned, Static Project Exhibit Hall
2 p.m. — Mr. Nick Making Balloons For Kids, Bandstand
3 p.m. — Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment, Bandstand
5 p.m. — Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment, Bandstand
7 p.m. — Demolition Derby, Grandstand
Saturday, July 25
9 a.m. — Open Class, Horse Show, Hoof Beat Arena
1 p.m. — Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment,Bandstand
3 p.m. — Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment,Bandstand
5 p.m. — Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment, Bandstand
6 p.m. — Gates open for concert, Grandstand
7 p.m. — Randy Houser concert with opening guests Steve Schroeder and Cory Farley Band, Grandstand