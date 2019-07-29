WEST UNION — The Fayette County Fair on Wednesday, July 24, included the special activities of line dancing and a “Bed Turning-Quilt Show” in the Dance Pavilion.
Fair-goers watched and some even learned a few routines as well, while both events provided an enjoyable Fair time experience.
Instructor Betty Helgerson called the Clermont Beginners Line Dancing sets.
The Bed Turning of “Quilts Made With Love, and Given With Love” was narrated by sponsor Fayette County Historical Society member Meg Moellering of West Union.