Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Showmanship

Champion Senior: Lane Converse, of the Banks Go Getters

Reserve Champion Senior: Olivia Kleppe, of the Eldorado Eagles

Champion Intermediate: Lily Holthaus, of the Fayette Firecrackers

Reserve Champion Intermediate: Kennadi Butikofer, of the Windsor Sparkplugs

Champion Junior: Clay Kleve, of the Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters

Reserve Champion Junior: Amya Rupprecht, of the Fayette Firecrackers

Market Hogs — Barrows

Champion Class 3A: Alexis Scholbrock, of the North Fayette Valley FFA

Reserve Champion Class 3A: Kade Meyer, of the Fayette Firecrackers

Reserve Champion 3B: Layne Kleppe, of the Eldorado Eagles

Champion Class 3C: Kade Meyer, of the Fayette Firecrackers

Champion Class 3C: Jarron Rupprecht, of the Fayette Firecrackers

Reserve Champion Class 3C: Samuel Chensvold, of the Fayette Firecrackers

Pen of Two Market Hogs

Champion Class 4A: Alexis Scholbrock, of the North Fayette Valley FFA

Reserve Champion Class 4A: Kade Meyer, of the Fayette Firecrackers

Champion Class 4B: Layne Kleppe, of the Eldorado Eagles

Reserve Champion Class 4B: Logan Boehm, of the Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters

Champion Class 4C: Samuel Chensvold, of the Fayette Firecrackers

Reserve Champion Class 4C: Clay Kleve, of the Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters

Pen of Two Derby

Heavyweight Champion: Clay Kleve, of the Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters

Reserve Heavyweight Champion: Brooks Ingels, of the Harlan-Fremont

Lightweight Champion: Autumn Miller, of the Fayette Firecrackers

Reserve Lightweight Champion: Blake Eitel, of the Harlan-Fremont

Pen of Two Gilts

Grand Champion: Clay Kleve, of the Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters

Reserve Grand Champion: Lily Holthaus, of the Fayette Firecrackers

Market Hogs — Gilts

Champion Class 4A: Lane Converse, of the Banks Go Getters

Reserve Champion Class 4B: Clay Kleve, of the Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters

Champion Class 4C: Amya Rupprecht, of the Fayette Firecrackers

Individual Derby

Heavyweight Champion Class 1C: Lily Holthaus, of the Fayette Firecrackers

Reserve Heavyweight Champion Class 1C: Kennadi Butikofer, of the Windsor Sparkplugs

Heavyweight Champion Class 1D: Clay Kleve, of the Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters

Reserve Heavyweight Champion Class 1D: Brooks Ingels, of the Harlan-Fremont

Lightweight Champion Class 1A: Blake Eitel, of the Harlan-Fremont

Reserve Lightweight Champion Class 1A: Isabell Eitel, of the Harlan-Fremont

Lightweight Champion Class 1B: Autumn Miller, of the Fayette Firecrackers

Reserve Lightweight Champion Class 1B: Charity Bushman, of the Growing Greener 4-H Club

Purebred Spotted Gilt

Champion: Lily Holthaus, of the Fayette Firecrackers

Reserve Champion: Logan Boehm, of the Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters

Purebred Duroc

Champion Gilt: Layne Kleppe, of the Eldorado Eagles

Reserve Champion Barrow: Kennadi Butikofer, of the Windsor Sparkplugs

Purebred Berkshire Gilt

Champion: Clay Kleve, of the Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters

Reserve Champion: Kennadi Butikofer, of the Windsor Sparkplugs

Commercial Breeding Gilts

Champion Class 5A: Amya Rupprecht, of the Fayette Firecrackers

Reserve Champion Class 5A: Jaeda Rupprecht, of the North Fayette Valley FFA

Purebred “Other Breeds” Gilt:

Champion: Lane Converse, of the Banks Go Getters

Tags

Trending Food Videos