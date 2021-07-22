Showmanship
Champion Senior: Lane Converse, of the Banks Go Getters
Reserve Champion Senior: Olivia Kleppe, of the Eldorado Eagles
Champion Intermediate: Lily Holthaus, of the Fayette Firecrackers
Reserve Champion Intermediate: Kennadi Butikofer, of the Windsor Sparkplugs
Champion Junior: Clay Kleve, of the Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters
Reserve Champion Junior: Amya Rupprecht, of the Fayette Firecrackers
Market Hogs — Barrows
Champion Class 3A: Alexis Scholbrock, of the North Fayette Valley FFA
Reserve Champion Class 3A: Kade Meyer, of the Fayette Firecrackers
Reserve Champion 3B: Layne Kleppe, of the Eldorado Eagles
Champion Class 3C: Kade Meyer, of the Fayette Firecrackers
Champion Class 3C: Jarron Rupprecht, of the Fayette Firecrackers
Reserve Champion Class 3C: Samuel Chensvold, of the Fayette Firecrackers
Pen of Two Market Hogs
Champion Class 4A: Alexis Scholbrock, of the North Fayette Valley FFA
Reserve Champion Class 4A: Kade Meyer, of the Fayette Firecrackers
Champion Class 4B: Layne Kleppe, of the Eldorado Eagles
Reserve Champion Class 4B: Logan Boehm, of the Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters
Champion Class 4C: Samuel Chensvold, of the Fayette Firecrackers
Reserve Champion Class 4C: Clay Kleve, of the Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters
Pen of Two Derby
Heavyweight Champion: Clay Kleve, of the Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters
Reserve Heavyweight Champion: Brooks Ingels, of the Harlan-Fremont
Lightweight Champion: Autumn Miller, of the Fayette Firecrackers
Reserve Lightweight Champion: Blake Eitel, of the Harlan-Fremont
Pen of Two Gilts
Grand Champion: Clay Kleve, of the Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters
Reserve Grand Champion: Lily Holthaus, of the Fayette Firecrackers
Market Hogs — Gilts
Champion Class 4A: Lane Converse, of the Banks Go Getters
Reserve Champion Class 4B: Clay Kleve, of the Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters
Champion Class 4C: Amya Rupprecht, of the Fayette Firecrackers
Individual Derby
Heavyweight Champion Class 1C: Lily Holthaus, of the Fayette Firecrackers
Reserve Heavyweight Champion Class 1C: Kennadi Butikofer, of the Windsor Sparkplugs
Heavyweight Champion Class 1D: Clay Kleve, of the Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters
Reserve Heavyweight Champion Class 1D: Brooks Ingels, of the Harlan-Fremont
Lightweight Champion Class 1A: Blake Eitel, of the Harlan-Fremont
Reserve Lightweight Champion Class 1A: Isabell Eitel, of the Harlan-Fremont
Lightweight Champion Class 1B: Autumn Miller, of the Fayette Firecrackers
Reserve Lightweight Champion Class 1B: Charity Bushman, of the Growing Greener 4-H Club
Purebred Spotted Gilt
Champion: Lily Holthaus, of the Fayette Firecrackers
Reserve Champion: Logan Boehm, of the Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters
Purebred Duroc
Champion Gilt: Layne Kleppe, of the Eldorado Eagles
Reserve Champion Barrow: Kennadi Butikofer, of the Windsor Sparkplugs
Purebred Berkshire Gilt
Champion: Clay Kleve, of the Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters
Reserve Champion: Kennadi Butikofer, of the Windsor Sparkplugs
Commercial Breeding Gilts
Champion Class 5A: Amya Rupprecht, of the Fayette Firecrackers
Reserve Champion Class 5A: Jaeda Rupprecht, of the North Fayette Valley FFA
Purebred “Other Breeds” Gilt:
Champion: Lane Converse, of the Banks Go Getters