This year’s Fayette County Fair competition schedule has been announced, and COVID-19 safety mandates have been lifted.
Those restrictions employed last year at 4-H and FFA events have been dropped, according to Fayette County Extension Youth Coordinator Michele Kelly.
The Fayette County Fair website still has a banner saying they will announce COVID-19 restrictions in this month.
On May 20, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill prohibiting schools from mandating masks, which affects Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. On the day Reynolds signed the law, the Board of Regents lifted its State of Emergency, stating in part:
- Iowa State University including Extension and Outreach may not impose any requirement that students, faculty, staff or volunteers receive or provide evidence of having received a vaccination for COVID-19.
- Unvaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to continue to wear a mask or other appropriate face-covering. The decision removes the requirements for face coverings and requires faculty and staff to return to campus on July 1.
The 4-H Exhibit Hall will be open Tuesday, July 20 to Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m.to 9 p.m.
Competition and other schedules are listed below:
4-H AND FFA SCHEDULE
Tuesday, July 20
9 a.m. Horse Show, Hoof Beat Arena
12:30 p.m. Meat Goats Show, Stephens Building
2:30 p.m. Clover Kids Sheep and Meat Goat Shows, Stephens Building
3 p.m. Market and Breeding Sheep Show, Stephens Building
5 p.m., Club booth judging, Static Exhibit Hall
Wednesday, July 21
8 a.m. Swine Show, Stephens Building
12:30 p.m. Broiler and Poultry Show, Rabbit and Poultry Barn
3 p.m. Rabbit Show, Rabbit and Poultry Barn
Thursday, July 22
9 a.m. Breeding and Market Beef Show, Stephens Building
Friday, July 23
9 a.m. Kids Day Levels K-3 Camp, Static Exhibit Hall
10 a.m. Dairy and Dairy Goat Show, Stephens Building
Saturday, July 24
2 p.m. Clover Kids Graduation Ceremony, Dance Pavilion
3 p.m. Achievement Auction, Dance Pavilion
OPEN CLASS SCHEDULE
Tuesday, July 20
8 a.m.-2 p.m. Open Class Baked and Canned Goods entry check-in; 3 p.m. judging, Static Exhibit Hall
Thursday, July 22
3-4 p.m. Open Class Pickle Contest entry check-in, Bandstand
4:30 p.m. Aunt Bea’s Pickle Contest Judging, Bandstand
Saturday, July 24
9 a.m. Open Class Horse Show, Hoof Beat Arena
COMMUNITY/ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE
Tuesday, July 20
8 a.m. Barbecue Contest begins, Bandstand
12 noon. Free kids’ games with queen candidates, Country School
2 p.m. Story Reading with fair queen candidates, Country School
3-5 p.m. Free face painting with queen candidates, Commercial Hall
4 p.m. Barbecue Contest judging, Bandstand
4 p.m. Mr. Nick making balloon sculptures for kids, Bandstand
4 p.m. Live music by Beau Timmerman, Bandstand
4:30 p.m. Free-will donation feed: watermelon, sweet corn, and pork burgers, Bandstand
5:30 p.m. Opening Ceremony, Bandstand
6 p.m. Queen Crowning and candidates will auction pies, Bandstand
9:30 p.m. Light parade featuring local fire departments, at dusk, Grandstand
Wednesday, July 21
1, 3 and 5 p.m. Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment, Bandstand
2 p.m. Story Reading with the fair queens, Country School
3-5 p.m. Free face painting with fair queens, Commercial Hall
7 p.m. Hot Laps Race; 7:30 p.m. Fayette County Fair Race, both in Grandstand. Cost, $15; ages 5 and under admit free.
Thursday, July 22
7:30 a.m. Breakfast honoring veterans, Dance Pavilion
1, 3 and 5 p.m. Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment, Bandstand
2 p.m. Story Reading with the fair queens, Country School
3-5 p.m. Free face painting with fair queens, Commercial Hall
7 p.m. School Bus Races, Grandstand. Cost, $10; ages 5 and under admit free.
Friday, July 23
1, 3 and 5 p.m. Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment, Bandstand
2 p.m. Story Reading with the fair queens, Country School
3-5 p.m. Free face painting with queens, Commercial Hall
7 p.m. Demolition Derby, Grandstand. Cost, $10; ages 5 and under admit free.
Saturday, July 24
9 a.m. Tractorcade tractor ride, Grandstand
1, 3 and 5 p.m. Bob Bohm’s Family Entertainment, Bandstand
2 p.m. Story Reading with the fair queens, Country School
3-5 p.m. Free face painting with queen candidates, Commercial Hall
4 p.m. Live music by Beau Timmerman, Bandstand
5:30 p.m., Gates open for 6:30 p.m. Gary Allan Concert with special guests Sara Evans and Cory Farley Band, Grandstand. Advance tickets at Unionland Feed and Food Market, 108 S. Walnut St., West Union, 563-422-5022 and online at Midwestix, https://tickets.midwestix.com/event/gary-allan-sara-evans-fcf2021/listing. Grandstand seating and trackside standing-only tickets are still available.
{div id=”i4c-draggable-container” style=”position: fixed; z-index: 1499; width: 0px; height: 0px;”} {/div}{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}