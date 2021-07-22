Champion Cat Grooming: Claire Prouty, of the Scott Hot Shots
Champion Household Pet: Claire Prouty, of the Scott Hot Shots
Reserve Champion Household Pet: Ava Wegner, of the Dover Clover Kids
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny skies. High 89F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
