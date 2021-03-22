The tentative schedule for the Fayette County Fair 2021 has been posted.
COVID-19 details will be posted in July, per the website.
The week is slated to begin Tuesday, July 20, with the queen contest and watermelon feed, followed by races Wednesday, July 21, school bus races Thursday, July 22 and a demo derby Friday, July 23 — all to be determined.
The live concert featuring Gary Allan with special guests Sara Evans and the Cory Farley Band will be Saturday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. with gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Opening act Cory Farley Band is a Northeast-Iowa raised recording artist now in Nashville.
Grandstand seating is $30 and track (standing only) is $50. Advance ticket are at Mitwestix and locally at Unionland Feed and Food Market in West Union. VIP tickets are sold out.
For links to purchase, visit fayettecoiafair.com/entertainment.