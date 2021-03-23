The field of candidates for Fayette County Fair Queen is likely to be larger than usual because COVID-19 caused the cancellation of last year's contest.
Communities will each be able to send two candidates to the contest. The 2020 and 2021 town winners are allowed to run for the 2021 Fayette County Fair Queen contest.
At-large candidates are also being sought for the county contest. They have until June 30 to apply. Candidates need to be at least 16 years of age and not more than 21 years of age on Aug. 12, 2021 — day one of the Iowa State Fair.
The queen will be crowned Tuesday, July 20, prior to the queen pie auction.
Candidates need to live in Fayette County or an adjoining county, and have the majority of their activities in Fayette County, for example school, church, 4-H or FFA.
Candidates need to be active members of at least one service organization in their community such as a church group, girl scouts, 4-H, and so on. (Eligibility is not limited to 4-H or FFA membership.)
Candidates cannot be or have ever been married or had children. Candidates also cannot have been or are currently a professional model.
Candidates who have run for a county fair queen contest but have not been crowned queen are eligible to run again.
Also if crowned 2021 Fayette County Fair Queen or 2021 Fayette County Fair Princess, they would need to be available to represent Fayette County at the remainder of the 2021 Fayette County Fair from July 20-24, and the queen would need to be available to represent Fayette County at the Iowa State Fair Queen Contest, Aug. 10-14.
If crowned the Fayette County Fair Queen or Princess, persons will also need to be available to represent Fayette County at various events, including community parades, fair fundraisers and the first two days of the 2022 Fayette County Fair.
Fair Queen candidates who choose to run at-large will need to pay $80 to be a part of the contest, that includes a $60 entry fee and $20 sash fee, to be worn during the contest and kept by the candidate. Sashes will say, “Fayette Co. Fair At-Large Candidate.”
Candidates are encouraged to find a sponsor in their community to cover these costs. A candidate’s family could also sponsor her.
Applications can be requested from Fayette County Fair Queen Contest Coordinator, Renee Larson, at 563-422-7671 or via email at rlarson@nfv.k12.ia.us.