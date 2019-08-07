WEST UNION — The 2019 Fayette County Fair Queen Pie Auction raised $16,180 for remodeling the Floral Hall at the fairgrounds.
The 2019 Fayette County Fair Princess Olivia Decker (Miss Westgate) set a record when her pie sold for $4,710.
Miss West Union Taylor Ney, who was the second runner up for fair queen, came in second when her pie sold for $3,018.
Fayette County Fair Queen Ryin Lehmann (Miss Clermont) saw her pie sell for $1,940, followed by 2018 Fayette County Fair Queen Megan Niewoehner’s at $1,300.
The remaining pie sales totals were $1,020 for Miss Oelwein Naomi Gaede, $755 for Miss Hawkeye Katelyn Kuehner, $742 for Miss Elgin Val Boleyn, $675 for 2018 Fayette County Fair Princess Gene Anne Berst, $650 for at-large candidate Jocelyn Kuker, $400 for Miss Arlington Kylee Anfinson, $325 for Miss St. Lucas Rory Kuennen, $300 for Miss Maynard Aryel Allwood.
Five hanging baskets donated by K&K Gardens sold for a total of $325