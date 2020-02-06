2020 Fayette County Fairgoers ‘Feeling’ the country with Randy Houser at the grandstand

Ok, Fayette County! Get ready to see “How Country Feels” as the Fayette County Fair welcomes country superstar Randy Houser to the 2020 Fayette County Fair on July 25.
“We did rock last year, so we are returning to country this year,” smiled Fayette County Fair board member Shawn Alber. “We (the fair board) are excited about this year’s concert, it will be a great time.”
Randy Houser found fame in the early 2000’s with his first charted single, “Anything Goes,” which found its way onto Top 20 Billboard country singles chart shortly after its release.
Later that year, Houser’s debut album of the same name produced another single, the Top 5 hit, “Boot’s On.”
In 2012, Houser found himself with the number one song on the charts with “How Country Feels,” the title track to his third album, which also included the hits “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” and “Goodnight Kiss.”
In 2015, the country star received a 2015 Country Music Association Awards Song of the Year nomination for his song, “Like a Cowboy.”
Houser has also found success as a songwriter, co-writing singles including “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” by Trace Adkins, “Back That Thing Up” by Justin Moore, and “My Cowboy” by country pop artist Jessie James.
Alber credits the success of the local fair over the last few years for being able to bring such a performer to our corner of Iowa.
“The success we have seen over the last few years, and the amazing community support really set us up to be able to bring in some big names this year,” noted the board member. “This is probably one of the biggest names we have had to date.”
This year’s opening band will be the country/rock group the Cory Farley Band. Lead singer, Cory Farley hails from Decorah, where he was raised on a farm just north of town.
During his time growing up on the farm just north of Fayette County, Farley discovered a love for music while listening to country music from an old radio that hung from a post in the middle of his grandfather’s barn.
After graduating from high school in 2004, Farley ventured on to Phoenix, Arizona. It was there that Farley’s passion for music grew.
In 2010 Cory set out to pursue a full-time music career in Nashville, Tennessee. He now has his own band and has since opened up for artists such as the legendary Marty Stuart, Toby Keith, Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts, James Otto, Joe Nichols and many more. With his signature voice, drive, and unforgettably wild shows, Cory Farley is one musician to keep an eye on.
From running on top of the bar, swinging from rafters, dancing on tables, and jumping off stage, Farley never fails to exceed the crowd’s expectations. The dedicated artist believes putting on a successful show calls for more than mere vocal abilities. Farley takes pride in making sure the crowd leaves his performances with great memories and great experiences.
The Cory Farley band is currently touring with Alan Jackson.
“These guys came highly recommended by a lot of people,” said Alber of the opening act. “They were actually scheduled to perform in Ohio the night of the concert, but they made it work to return to northeast Iowa!”
Local performer Steve Schroeder will be opening for the Cory Farley Band that evening.
“We want to make sure the concert-goers have a great evening that lasts more than just an hour or two,” noted Alber. “It’s going to be a whole evening full of some great music!”
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 7. They can be purchased online or at Unionland Feed and Food Market.
This year’s concert will include a VIP section. Ticket purchases for the VIP area will include four drink tickets, and a catered meal. There are 400 of these tickets available.
“We want to give a big shout out to the community members who have helped make this fair what it is,” noted Alber.
“We also want to give a shout out to Justin and Candace at Unionland for taking over the in-person ticket sales,” he continued. “I don’t think they will last very long there, or online!”