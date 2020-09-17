Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAYETTE — The Fayette County Food Shelf Shoe Drive fundraiser has been extended to Oct. 15. Gently used or new shoes, boots, sandals and flip-flops donations accepted. The Food Shelf receives money for every pound of footwear it receives and with this extension will earn an extra 25%. Drop off donations at 107 E. Water Street in Fayette, during regular hours, 1-4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. After hours donations can be left in the Donation Room on the east side of the Food Shelf. For more information call the Food Shelf at 563-425-3399.