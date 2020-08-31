Fayette County has received 3,900 absentee ballot requests, according to Auditor Lori Moellers.
In 2016 during the last presidential election cycle, 3,618 absentee ballots were cast, state data show.
In early July, the Fayette County Auditor’s Office mailed blank ballot requests, or vote-by-mail requests, to voters.
“Ours didn’t have all the pre-filled info that’s causing issues now,” Moellers said. “We did that even before they passed any new laws and didn’t have any of that stuff (prefilled).”
Siding with President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, a judge ruled Thursday that about 50,000 absentee ballot request forms mailed out by Linn County Auditor Joel Miller be invalidated, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reported.
Trump’s reelection campaign and Republican Party groups sued county governments that prefilled voter info on the forms mailed, in Johnson, Linn and Woodbury counties.
The lawsuits argued that the counties’ mailings violated a directive from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, who told local officials in July that the forms must be mailed blank in order to ensure uniformity statewide, according to the Associated Press.
A new law passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature in June blocks county auditors from using their databases to fill in routine gaps in such forms, including identification numbers that are required but many do not know. Instead, auditors are required to contact such voters by email and mail to fill in such information themselves — a time-consuming process that local officials say could disenfranchise individuals or force them to vote in polling places that are at risk for virus transmission.
Voters may receive multiple request forms, as political organizations commonly send them out.
“If you’ve already filled out a request form, don’t fill out another one,” Moellers said. Ballot requests can be tracked on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website, on the right side under “Featured Resources,” by clicking “Track your absentee ballot.”
Filled out and signed absentee ballots can be dropped off in the Auditor’s Office, weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on two Saturdays, Oct. 24, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or mailed by what the Secretary of State’s calendar terms the “worry-free postmark date” of Oct. 19.
According to the Secretary of State’s calendar, voters have until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2 to fix incomplete affidavit envelopes at the county auditor’s office.
The last day to request an absentee ballot in person at the county auditor’s office is Monday, Nov. 3.
General Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Absentee ballots already requested may be delivered to the county auditor until 9 p.m., according to the SOS.
Fayette County has 14 polling places.
“We plan on having them all open,” Moellers said.
The Secretary of State website also has an option to find a polling location, again under “Featured Resources,” and “Find your precinct/polling place.”
Monday or Tuesday, Nov. 9 or 10, are the dates for all counties to perform the county canvass of votes.
FAYETTE COUNTY
Only two local races on the ballot will be contests.
Jon Bushaw of Oelwein, who is not affiliated with any organization, is challenging incumbent Supervisor Janell Bradley, a Republican.
Four people are seeking three seats on the Fayette County Soil and Water Commission: Tim Bruihler of Hawkeye
Don Bahe of Stanley, David T. Bushaw, Jr. of Hawkeye and Mark Howard of Elgin.
Moellers and Sheriff Marty Fisher are unopposed in their bids for re-election.
As for uncontested races, the Ag Extension has four four-year seats up, and four are running: Dennis Lueder of West Union, Aly Henn of Hawkeye, Dawn Jacobsen of Clermont and Peggy Sparrgrove of Castalia. There are two vacancies, and only one person applied, Scot Michelson of Fayette, so the second will be determined by write-in.
Fayette and Buchanan counties are part of Judicial District 1B. Judges up for a retention vote here are: District Court: Joel A. Dalrymple and Bradley J. Harris; District Associate: Patrice Jaye Eichman and Linnea M.N. Nicol.
Township trustees on their area ballots will include: Banks Township, Ronald J Hartman; Bethel, Brad Niewoehner; Clermont, Robert Swenson; Dover, Ray Steffens; Fairfield, Terry Seedorff; Ilyria, Robert Opperman; Jefferson, Patricia Taylor; Oran, Joe Schmitz; Pleasant Valley, Terry Rose; Putnam, Doug J. Rueber; Smithfield, Dan Rosburg; and in Windsor, Dwane Koch.
Two filed to fill clerking vacancies: for Westfield Township clerk, Jeff Blaker, and for Windsor Township clerk, Barbara Colvin.
Townships with a write-in for trustee owing to no candidate having filed are: Auburn, Center, Eden, Fremont, Harlan, Scott, Union and Westfield.
IOWA
District 28 State Sen. Mike Klimesh, a Republican, will face Matt Tapscott, a Democrat.
District 32 State Sen. Craig Johnson, a Republican, will face Pam Egli, a Democrat.
District 55 State Rep. Michael R. Bergan, a Republican, will face Kayla Koether, a Democrat.
District 64 for state representative will have a race for the vacancy left by Bruce Bearinger of Oelwein who accepted a position at Northeast Iowa Community College. Chad Ingels, a Republican, and Jodi Grover, a Democrat, will square off.
U.S.
At the federal level, U.S. senator Joni Ernst, a Republican, will face Democrat Theresa Greenfield. U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, a Democrat, will face Republican Ashley Hinson.
President Donald Trump (VP Mike Pence), on the Republican ticket, will face Joe Biden (VP Kamala Harris), on the Democrat side.
This story is part one of multiples. Buchanan and Clayton Counties will be covered in future issues.
{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}
{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}