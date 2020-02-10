WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors were to meet in closed session on Monday with representatives of Teamsters Local 238 regarding contract negotiations for sheriff and conservation employees.
The county and bargaining units are negotiating as the current contracts expire June 31, the end of the county's fiscal year, according to supervisors.
The Conservation bargaining unit recertified in November by its members, includes all "regular full-time and regular part-time employees of the Fayette County Conservation Department and Roadside Management," according to its order of recertification.
That includes park rangers, a naturalist, an operations maintenance supervisor, a naturalist office manager, an assistant roadside manager (brush) and an assistant roadside manager, the order says.
The Sheriff bargaining unit, also recertified by members in November, represents all regular full-time and regular part-time deputies, jailers, the head dispatcher, the dispatcher and detention supervisor.