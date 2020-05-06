WEST UNION — The Fayette County Supervisors have been updated on expenses that will be coming up in the Secondary Roads Department. They also were told that it has been six years since the department has had to borrow money from any of the other county departments, because spending is actually down.
At the regular supervisors board meeting, Monday, May 4, Engineer Joel Fantz estimated that about $600,000 plus would have to be spent for three new tandem trucks in the near future. He also pointed out that there would be significant road construction projects coming up and there are plans for construction of a new county shop starting in the fall.
A $5 million bond will cover part of the road construction costs and there is a designated fund for construction of the new shop that is currently around $3.3 million.
“There have definitely been some significant improvements. When you can afford a new shop from having extra funds, I’d say you’re doing good. Six years ago Secondary Roads was borrowing money from other departments,” Fantz said.
He did tell the supervisors that they would probably be looking for a new pickup truck in the near future. He said an employee had an accident several days ago while driving one of the pickups and it was considered a total loss. The employee was not injured.
He also pointed out that less funding for the Road Department could be coming up in the near future.
“I don’t know how it’s going to all shake out,” he said. “We get two-thirds of our funding through road use tax and people are driving a lot less now. We haven’t seen any impact here yet, but that could change.”
He also informed the board that there would be some patching starting on County Road B66, and that a temporary 25 mph would be in place there.
The Board approved a road construction agreement for 10th Street that runs along the Fayette and Buchanan County border. The agreement will also have to be approved by the city of Oelwein and Buchanan County.
“Oelwein sounds like they are in favor. I don’t know about Buchanan County,” Fantz said.
Fantz also told the Board that county roads had been well- covered with gravel by mid-April.
“We went out early so it (gravel) could work in throughout the year. Our quarries were producing like a business,” he said.
He said crown work was being done on 240th Street and extra dirt was going to the West Union Recreation Center. He pointed out that the city was hauling the dirt.
He said L Avenue, north of 80th Street, was being brought up to elevation in preparation for bridge construction.
The board approved the union contracts for the Conservation Department and the Sheriff ’s Department.