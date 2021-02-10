SMALL CLAIMS
Cases decided
Midland Credit Management Inc., West Des Moines v. Joette Linda Carrillo, Oelwein. Judgment for Midland Credit Management Inc. for $351.98 plus interest from Dec. 30 and court costs.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, S.D., v. Jennifer Elaine Pattison, Oelwein. Judgment filed for Hauge Associates Inc. for $960.57 plus interest from Dec. 30 and court costs.
Matt Properties LLC, Sumner, v. Brandon Michael Alston, Oelwein. Judgment for Matt Properties LLC for writ of possession of 205 Sixth Ave. SE, Oelwein, filed Jan. 5, for issue Jan. 6.
Midland Credit Management Inc., West Des Moines, v. Emily R. Keppler, Oelwein. Judgment for Midland Credit Management Inc. for $1,429.28 with interest from Feb. 2 and court costs.
Midland Credit Management Inc., West Des Moines, v. Blaine Michael Recker, Arlington.Judgment for Midland Credit Management Inc. for $4,587.60 with interest from Feb. 10 and costs.
Mercy Hospital Inc., Waterloo, v. Michael Lee Bratten and Jessica Lynn Bratten, Oelwein. Judgment for Mercy Hospital Inc. for $633.40 plus interest from Feb. 8 plus court costs.
Petitions filed
Covenant Medical Center Inc., Waterloo, v. Tracie Ann Cox, Wadena. Petition filed Jan. 5 seeks $2,890.35 with interest and court costs on an account.
Mercy Hospital Inc., Waterloo, v. Janet Ann McLaury, Oelwein. Petition filed Jan. 5 seeks $721.72, interest, and court costs on an account.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., Waterloo, v. Jeffrey Daniel Meyer, Oelwein. Petition filed Jan. 5 seeks $658.85, interest, and court costs on an account.