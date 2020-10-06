Small Claims
Cases decided
Leslie Pritchard, Fayette v. Petersheim Construction LLC, Edgewood. Dismissed with prejudice on Sept. 28 following no agreement at a settlement conference Aug. 5.
LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, Minn., v. Ella Bernardette Kleppe, West Union. Judgment for plaintiff for $3,967.33 including prejudgment interest plus interest accruing at 2.14% yearly from the Sept. 23 judgment, plus court costs.
Birdnow Motor Trade, Oelwein, v. Sean M. Wortman, address unavailable. Judgment for plaintiff for 70% of the monies expended for training, $1,463.71, by contract, with interest accruing at 2.14% yearly from the Sept. 23 judgment plus costs.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Tina Suckow, Hawkeye. Judgment for plaintiff on a credit account for $1,040 including pre-filing interest, plus accruing interest at 17.65% yearly from the Sept. 23 judgment, plus court costs.
Bard Materials, Dyersville, v. David John Kray, Arlington. Dismissed without prejudice on Sept. 28.
Petitions Filed
Midland Funding LLC, Des Moines, a debt owner for Comenity Bank, v. Jonathan Frederick Vagts, West Union. Petition filed Sept. 24 seeks $2,204.69, post-judgment interest and court costs.
LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, Minn., debt owner for Bank of Missouri, v. Charles E Gosse, Oelwein. Petition filed Sept. 25 seeks $783.15 on a credit account, plus interest and court costs.
Mercy Hospital Inc, Waterloo, V. Michelle Marie Loucks And Glen Alan Loucks, Both Oelwein.
Petition filed Sept. 28 seeks $864.15 on an open account for services rendered, interest and court costs.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., Waterloo, v. Danielle Darlene Kleppe, Oelwein. Petition filed Sept. 28 seeks $2,013.85, interest and court costs for an open account for services rendered.
Covenant Medical Center Inc, Waterloo, v. Roger Koecke and Lorna Koecke, Oelwein. Petition filed Sept. 28 seeks $2,807.92, interest and court costs based on an open account for services rendered.
Crown Asset Management, LLC, debt owner for Synchrony Bank, Duluth, Georgia v. Caryl Jean Cushion, Fayette. Petition filed Sept. 29 for $2,579.28 plus future interest and courts costs for a Lowes consumer credit card.
Mercy Hospital Inc., Waterloo, v. Stephanie Helen Lane, Oelwein. Petition filed Sept. 29 for $679, interest and court costs based on an open account and services rendered.