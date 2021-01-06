SMALL CLAIMS
Decided
Vic Vandehaar, of Dike v. Morgan Ann Pentecost, of Oelwein. Default judgment filed Dec. 22 for $1,925 plus interest and court costs, in favor of Vandehaar.
Bank Of America, Golden Valley, Minn. v. Craig A. Bennett, Elgin. Default judgment filed Dec. 22 for $4,358.99 with interest and court costs, in favor of Bank of America.
Crown Asset Management LLC, of Golden Valley, Minn., v. Ashley Nicole Tajaran, of Wadena. Judgment filed Dec. 22 for $1,101.75 with interest and court costs in favor of Crown Asset Management LLC.
New cases
Dew Investments, of West Union v. Jennifer Lynn Engler, of Hawkeye. Notice filed Dec. 22 seeks $1,431.99, plus interest and court costs alleging consistently late payment of rent.
Matt Properties LLC, of Sumner v. Brandon Michael Alston, of Oelwein. Notice filed Dec. 22 for writ of possession and forcible entry detainer to issue on Jan. 6, also seeking costs.
John W Hofmeyer III, of Oelwein v. Aaron Gene Eickhoff, of Oelwein. Notice filed Dec. 23 seeks $355.74 plus interest and court costs based on an open account.
CIVIL CASES
No new civil equity or civil law cases were filed from Dec. 18-28.