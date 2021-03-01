WEST UNION — On the day Fayette County supervisors approved their budget for the upcoming fiscal year, they also amended their current budget to, among other things, account for pandemic expenses and to include a $10,000 contribution from the county toward fencing at the fairgrounds in West Union.
The fiscal year 2021-22 budget that supervisors approved by a 3-0 vote on Monday anticipates receiving about $21.95 million in revenue for the upcoming fiscal year, and prepares to spend up to $25.2 million, drawing down fund balance reserves by an estimated $3.25 million.
Excluding the $2,569,221 in operating transfers out — loans between budgeted funds not repaid by the end of the fiscal year — the new budget plans for $22.6 million in expenditures.
All the budget reflects increases in employment costs and capital projects such as multiple planned bridge projects across the county.
Most property tax levies will remain the same as they are today with some decreasing slightly, said Auditor Lori Moeller. Even so, the county expects to collect more revenue because of higher property valuations.
“The valuation change would increase our budget revenues by $226,785, which is a 2.3% increase,” Moeller said.
The county’s tax rate for urban properties was approved at 6.01258, and for rural properties at 9.26258. Both are slightly lower than the year before, which were 6.03620 and 9.28620.
All departments included in their expenses increases in wages and accompanying costs such as Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System payments and FICA tax. Individual departments had expenses unique to the services they offer.
The largest of the departmental budgets is the Engineer’s Office, which is $11,132,100. That’s actually a decrease of more than $10 million for multiple reasons, including that the current year’s budget had the $7.5 million road project for which the county bonded $5 million. The current year budget also includes costs for the new county shop, a project that is out for bid.
The second largest budget belongs to the Sheriff’s Office, which planned for $3,869,950 in expenses. That includes funding for additional personnel if the county and city of Oelwein consolidate their emergency dispatch services.
The Treasurer and Attorney Offices each budgeted to pay higher rents for locations they maintain outside the courthouse.
The new budget also includes $34,000 increase in medical examiner expenses, rising to $99,000.
County librarians had asked the supervisors to increase library funding by 3%, and received nearly that. The supervisors included $2,850 more, making the library expense budget $101,000.
The supervisors did not create a pandemic reserve fund as requested by Public Health. Supervisors said Public Health has received funding from elsewhere.
After approving the fiscal year 2021-22 budget, the supervisors approved amending the current year budget.
The amendment accounts for a net gain in revenue of $174,992 and a net drop in expenses of $297,751. It adjusts for some federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money meant to help the county government cover additional expenses caused by the pandemic.
The Sheriff’s Office, which also operates the county jail, saw an increase $242,280 in its expenditures and $144,338 in revenues.
Moellers said the sheriff’s expense increase was because of “wages, overtime, minor vehicle parts, safety and protection supplies, office equipment and furniture, FICA, IPERS, education and training, food and provisions, custodial supplies, wearing apparel and uniform, sheriff transportation, employee mileage, data processing, electric light and power, and water and sewer.”
The Sheriff’s Office revenue increase was from “increases in public safety fees, prisoner room and board, and weapons permits,” she said.
The amendment also includes a $34,000 increase in medical examiner costs for the current fiscal year.
The amendment also included the one-time contribution of $10,000 to build a privacy fence between the highway and the fairgrounds grandstand/race track.