The Fayette County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday to opt-out of President Trump’s plan to defer employee Social Security tax payments.
The White House announced the plan on Aug. 8.
The board reached its decision after consulting with the county auditor. Jeanine Tellin, the Board of Supervisors chairperson, said in an email Tuesday, “Concerns are that at some point in time we would have to pay this deferred Social Security tax back.”
The action only affects Fayette County employees.
In other action Monday:
• Echo Valley Park trail project: The board committed to providing a support letter for the Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism office for use in its application requesting funds for the city of West Union through an Iowa Great Places grant.
The grant application packet will include several other letters of support from area businesses and organizations. The deadline for submitting the grant to state authorities is Nov. 2. The recipients will be announced on Dec. 18.
If the county receives the grant, the funds will help build a 1.85-mile long 10 foot wide paved concrete walking and biking trail from the eastern edge of the town to Echo Valley state park.
• Industrial park construction plan modifications: The board approved an addendum to the original construction plan that both the county and the city of West Union agreed to previously regarding providing utility services to the new industrial park south of town.
The county has begun work on a new county repair shop in that area. The modified agreement will allow the city to have larger water and waste lines installed. The anticipation of further development activity in the industrial park area was the reason for the change.
• Flooring work in the county assessor’s office: The board reviewed three quotes for the floor renewal project in the assessor’s office. The county accepted a $3,150 quote from Dessel-Roach Floor Covering of West Union to perform the work.
The work will involve the replacement of worn floor tiling in the assessors’ office.
• Acceptance of Conservation Board’s annual report: The report identifies officers serving on the board and discusses a wide range of projects related to the maintenance and improvement of county recreational assets in the county.