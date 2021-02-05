After the pandemic canceled it last year, the 35th Annual Fayette County Pheasants Forever Banquet will be a drive-through this year, on Saturday, March 20, at West Union Event Center, 10201 Harding Road, West Union.
A prime rib dinner prepared by Jeff and Luann Alber will be packaged for carryout from 4-7 p.m. All tickets already purchased last year include the dinner. The chapter is still offering traditional favorites like the dinner gun raffle and is also planning an online auction.
The FCPF online auction is at give.uplandfundraising.org/fayettecountypf and will end at 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 21, the day after the banquet.
Holding the event helps the chapter fund habitat protection and expansion locally. Upcoming projects include native grass nesting cover, pollinator projects, food plots and public land protection.