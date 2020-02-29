The 35th annual Fayette County Pheasants Forever banquet will be held Saturday evening, March 21, at the West Union Event Center in West Union.
The banquet will feature a prime rib dinner, games, raffles and auctions of wildlife art, guns, and other unique items.
Fayette County Pheasants Forever, Chapter #48 has been creating, restoring, and preserving wildlife habitat for 35 years. In 2019, the Chapter documented $181,301 in habitat expenditures for the year, placing Fayette County No. 1 in the state of Iowa this year. Since its inception in 1985, the Chapter has spent more than $3,250,000 for the establishment of wildlife habitat and public land acquisition.
These accomplishments could not occur without the support of members and partners, including the Fayette County Conservation Board, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Farm Service Agency, Soil and Water Conservation District, the Pheasants Forever Farm Biologist, and the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation.
The Pheasants Forever model is unique to all other conservation organizations. All funds raised, with the exception of memberships, are retained by the Chapter to be used for projects in Fayette County.
Everyone is invited to the March 21st banquet at the West Union Event Center. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Tickets are available by contacting any of the following Board Members: Rod Marlatt (563-608-0243), Mallory Hanson (563-379-2193), Larry Glass (563-608-2153), Eric Boehm (563-774-3505), Leon Deutch (319-939-1221), Jesse Wegner (641-330-1528), or Billie Winters (563-920-3262).
Tickets will also be available at the door, but persons are encouraged to purchase them before the banquet or to arrive at the Event Center early.