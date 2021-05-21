Fayette County Solid Waste Commission meetings typically include discussion about the post-closure plan for the one-time landfill site, inspections, and prices earned for recycling various products.
But when we met Wednesday, May 19, the commission, made up of representatives from each city in the county, was treated to a premiere of an animation created to educate elementary-aged children and all who care about keeping our planet a great place to live.
The cartoon-like video was conceived by Fayette County Conservation Director Rod Marlatt, who has for some time, had the idea for a series of animations that promote recycling.
Titled, “Mike the Milk Jug” the video went live on You Tube Wednesday, May 19, and is now being shared across social media platforms by Fayette County Conservation, Northeast Iowa RC&D and others.
As the chairperson of Northeast Iowa Resource Conservation and Development, I am pleased to say that the professionally animated video was produced by RC&D employees Austin Feuerhelm and Hans Larson.
Feuerhelm said Marlatt had a musical script in mind that expresses “Mike the Milk Jug’s” lament that he didn’t want to be thrown away, but become a park bench someday. After Marlatt sang the jingle for Austin and Hans, they set to work creating the animation.
“We basically put his vision into art,” said Austin, adding, “it was really fun to make.”
With the world trying to find a new ‘normal’ during the past year’s pandemic, the RC&D employees said virtual media is becoming more and more important.
Fayette County Conservation financed the cost of the first video. Marlatt debuted “Mike the Milk Jug” for the Solid Waste Commission hoping to generate interest from the group in financing three or four more educational videos.
Perhaps not surprisingly to those who are familiar with his love for music, Marlatt has several other ideas in the works: Chester the Cardboard Kid is the next one on deck. He hopes to convince his musically talent daughter to provide the voices for subsequent videos.
Marlatt’s daughter, Mallory Hanson, who happens to be Fayette County’s Economic Development and Tourism Director, says she has already assisted her father with recording the music jingle that inspired ‘Chester the Cardboard Kid.’
If you haven’t visited Fayette County Conservation’s Facebook pages, you’re missing out. Recent posts have included fun facts about baby painted turtles, wildflowers, bird migration, programs on owls and prescribed burns across Fayette County.
Oh, and Recycling Coordinator Joan Swenka told the commission last week that a ton of milk jugs can currently be marketed for $900. So it would seem there’s no better time than now, to promote recycling. Don’t toss or burn those milk jugs — take them to a blue recycling bin near you!