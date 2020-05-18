WEST UNION -- The Fayette County Courthouse is open now for in-person visitors by appointment and will fully re-open June 1.
The county will unlock the east and west doors on Monday, June 1. Until then, effective immediately, those wishing to visit the courthouse have the option to make appointments with specific departments.
The Board of Supervisors agreed Monday to open for a two-week transitional period from May 18-29. During that time, the courthouse doors will remain locked but county officials can allow individuals to enter the building if they have a scheduled appointment at a county office.
Departments will be available for appointments from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during that time. The public is still encouraged to use drop boxes and electronic communication to conduct county business if possible.
County residents who call a department and have an appointment scheduled will need to phone upon arrival to the courthouse to be allowed into the respective office. Hand sanitizer and face coverings are strongly recommended during the visit. To limit the number of people waiting in lobbies and common areas and continue social distancing, children under the age of 14, should not be accompanying parents/adults when they are doing business in the courthouse.