WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors scheduled a public hearing on a $5 million bonding proposal for road projects at 9:15 a.m., Monday, Sept. 23.
The $5 million in bonding would be to help mitigate past and future damage to Fayette County’s asphalt roads. The plan is to pay back the bonds over 10 years, County Board Chairwoman Janell Bradley said in a column distributed to area newspapers in August.
Next summer, the council anticipates paving of an estimated 26 miles of road, according to Bradley. The areas include:
• 2.2 miles of W14 (Rose Road) near St. Lucas from B44 through the St. Lucas city limits, which last saw a 6-inch asphalt base laid in 1965. Seal coating was done in 1970, 1975, 1983, 1989, 1995 and 2002.
• A six-mile stretch of W14 from the Hawkeye city limits, south to Highway 93 that had rolled stone and seal coat from 1959 until 1978 when it got a 1.5-inch asphalt base. That six miles has also had several seal coats since, the last being in 2008.
• A portion of V68 within Waucoma city limits.
• A portion of 255th Street (Johnson’s Mill Road) and 247th St. around the village of Alpha.
• 4.2 miles of B66 (210th St.) from V68 to W14 (to Hawkeye) whose first asphalt surface was 1978 when 7-inches was laid. Seal coats followed in 1995 and 2000.
• C50 (40th St., Rose Rd., and 35th St.) from V68 to Oelwein city limits.
• Outer Rd (Eastline Rd N) from Hwy 3 through 40th St. (Sixth St. NE, Oelwein.)
Then in 2022, two additional sections of W14 going south, (Hwy 93 to C33 and C33 to Hwy. 3) and Echo Valley Road near West Union would see new asphalt.
The County Board invited the public to a presentation last Thursday in the Opera House in Fayette on the proposal. According to a report from Fayette County Newspapers, a handful of people attended. A rural Fayette man objected to the proposal
“Why do you want to borrow money and have to pay interest?” asked Tim O’Brien suggesting that taxes be increased to pay for the road repairs instead of borrowing.
County Engineer Joel Fantz said “We can’t raise taxes that much that fast.”
“We can’t wait to save the money,” said Bradley. It makes more sense to get it done right now.”