An Elgin man accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl last summer was arrested last week in Michigan.
Scott Lee Czappa, 29, was arrested in Ironwood, Michigan, after authorities received a tip about his whereabouts.
Deputies from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office transported Czappa from Ironwood to the Fayette County Jail.
Czappa made his initial court appearance on Tuesday and is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C Felony, and his bail is set at $15,000 cash or corporate surety.
Czappa’s next court appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 6.
A no-contact order to protect his alleged victim is in place.
Sheriff Marty Fisher thanks the public for their assistance with this investigation. Beginning last August, the Sheriff’s Office had asked for the public’s help in locating Czappa, who was accused of abusing the girl at his Elgin apartment on July 14, 2020.
In a court filing, prosecutors claim Czappa ran away to Michigan when he learned the arrest was coming.
A nationwide warrant for his arrest was issued.