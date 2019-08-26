Friday, Aug. 23
At 11:18 p.m., a Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on a Black 2003 Ford Mustang GT two-door in the town of Arlington for a traffic infraction. Matthew Alexander Jennerjohn, 28, of Strawberry Point, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license, no insurance, and no registration. Jennerjohn was transported to the Fayette County Jail.
Sunday, Aug. 25
A Fayette County Deputy located and arrested Robert Joseph Rinella Jr., 27, Oelwein, on a valid Fayette County warrant for third-degree burglary. Rinella was additionally charged with interference with official acts and providing false identification information (both simple misdemeanors). Rinella was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held on a $5,000 bond. The Fayette County Sheriff’s was assisted by the Oelwein Police Department
At 1:35 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a report of an assault that at a home in the 23000 block of 60th St. Richard Frank Hubbard III, 34, of Garnavillo, was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was charged with assault and held in the Fayette County Jail pending an appearance with a magistrate. He is accused of physically assaulting an adult at the residence. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol.