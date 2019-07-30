Monday, July 29
At 7:01 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle accident at a residence near Upper Street in Arlington. Daniel Ray Guyer, 60, of Arlington was backing a vehicle up onto some ramps when he lost control of it and fell out, injuring himself. Guyer was transported to Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital and Clinics in West Union to be treated for injuries. This accident remains under investigation.
Sunday, July 28
At 3:10 a.m., the Sheriff's Office took a report of an off-road utility vehicle on fire in the 24000 block of Nest Road. Darci Cline, 29, of West Union was south bound on Nest Road in her 2019 Polaris Ranger when smoke began emitting from it. By the time responders arrived, the Ranger was fully engulfed. No one was injured but the Ranger valued at more than $30,000 is considered a total loss. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the West Union Fire Department.
Saturday, July 27
At 9:43 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office took a report three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 150 and 100th Street, west of Maynard. Rose Mary Kalb, 68, was driving a 2012 Ford Edge when she pulled out in front of a 2003 Subaru driven by Logan Jensen of Ames. The vehicles did not collide, but caused Jensen to swerve to miss Kalb, colliding with a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe operated by Rebecca Voigt of Decorah. No injuries were reported. Voigt’s Tahoe sustained around $6,000 worth of damage, and Jensen’s Subaru around $3,000. Kalb was cited for failure to yield upon entering a through-highway. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Maynard Fire Department and Mercy Ambulance out of Oelwein.
Friday, July 26
At about 7:08 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel L. Wilson, 35, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear/contempt of court. Wilson was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held on a $250 cash-only bond.
At about 6:31 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office arrested Reggie J. Rema, 27, of Clermont on an Allamakee County warrant for third-degree theft and forgery. Rema was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held on a $5,000 cash-only bond pending transfer to Allamakee county.
At about 6:31 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office arrested David Gyorko, 35, of Clermont, on a Clayton County warrant for violation of a no contact order. Gyorko was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held on a $10,000 cash-only bond pending transfer to Clayton County.