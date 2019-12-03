Tuesday, Nov. 26
At 12:45 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a 911 call reporting a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a tree on Nature Road south of Maple Road. Khala Carolyn Gerleman, 31, of West Union, was operating a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country eastbound when a mechanical failure caused her to lose control. The minivan entered the west ditch and struck a tree. Gerleman was transported to Palmer Hospital for non-life threatening injures. The vehicle is considered a total loss. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by West Union Fire Dept, Tri State Ambulance and the Fayette County Engineer’s Office. The accident remains under investigation.
At 9:18 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office took a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of F Avenue and Hwy 18. Audrey Darlene Vagts, 83, of West Union, was operating a 2013 Honda Civic LX eastbound on Hwy 18 and failed to see a 2019 Rockport Van operated by Lucas Jon Jacobs, 30, of Waterloo, slowing down to make a left hand turn into a private drive. The vehicles collided in the roadway. There was an estimated $5,000 damage to the van. The Honda is considered a total loss. Vagts was transported by private vehicle to Palmer Hospital in West Union to be evaluated. Jacobs was not injured. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Clermont Fire and Ambulance and Fayette County Conservation. Vagts was cited for following too closely.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
At 6:47 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a vehicle that struck a deer on Canoe Road north of Diamond Road. Karla Kay Hanson, 55, of Elgin, was operating a 2012 Chrysler Town and Country northbound on Canoe Roaf when a deer entered the roadway and was struck causing an estimated $6,500 in damage to the vehicle. Hanson was not injured.
Friday, Nov. 29
A deputy arrested Mark Bahr, 66, on a valid Fayette County arrest warrant for probation violation with the original charge being operating while intoxicated. Bahr was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held on a $500 cash-only bond.
Monday, Dec. 3
At 11:19 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a vehicle in the ditch on C33 near R Avenue, about two miles west of Maynard. Michel-Ange Godwin Jeffreson Livio Amouzou, 22, of Council Bluffs, was arrested for operating while intoxicated-drugged 1st offense (serious misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (serious misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Amouzou was transported to the Fayette County Jail.