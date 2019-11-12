Saturday, Nov. 9
At about 10:15 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a vehicle vs. deer accident on D Avenue near Kornhill Road about 1 mile south of Wadena. Brady Duane Hageman, 19, of Fort Atkinson, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche K1500 truck north bound when he struck a deer in the traveled portion of the roadway. No injuries were reported. The Chevrolet truck received approximately $1,500 in damage.
Monday, Nov. 11
At about 6:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car vs. deer accident on Eastern Road north of Clermont. Pavel Makarov, 34 was south bound on Eastern Road in a 2010 Toyota Corolla when a deer entered the roadway and he was unable to avoid colliding with it. The vehicle received an estimated $7,000. No injuries were reported.
At 7:13 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Filmore Road near Fleet Road. A 2002 Pontiac Grand Am driven by Jenna Whittle, 21, of West Union was eastbound on Filmore Road when she lost control due to the weather conditions. No damage or injuries were reported. This accident remains under investigation.
At 11:29 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a truck pulling a fifth-wheel trailer in the ditch on D Avenue near 95th Street. Angela Hotz, 35, from Lone Tree was driving her 2003 GMC Sierra north on D Avenue when she lost control and slid into the ditch. There was minor damage to her vehicle from a power pole that was nearby. This accident remains under investigation.
At 7:28 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection Union Street and Oak Ridge Drive in Clermont. A 2005 Ford Taurus driven by Christopher Cummings, 44, of Clermont, was coming up to a stop sign when he slid through because of weather conditions. Cummings’ vehicle was then struck by a 2015 Dodge Dart driven by Kenneth Hanson, 61, of Elgin. Cummings’ vehicle is believed to be totaled, and Hanson’s vehicle sustained an estimated $3,000 worth of damage. No injuries were reported, and this accident remains under investigation.