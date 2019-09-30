Saturday, Sept. 28
At 11:19 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian on T Ave south of 40th St. Upon further investigation the driver of the 2003 Chevy Truck Kent W. Reinking, 58, of Oelwein, was traveling north when he didn’t see the male subject walking partially in the roadway, wearing dark colored clothing. The male subject walking was struck on the left arm by the mirror of the vehicle. The male subject walking was identified as being Isiah D. Heidt, 21, of Oelwein. Heidt was transported to Mercy Hospital with minor injuries and he was treated and released. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Mercy One Ambulance service.
Sunday, Sept. 29
At about 4:10 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a report of suspicious behavior at Echo Valley Park, West Union. After deputies arrived on scene and conducted an investigation, Destiny Lynn Chambers, 38 of Calmar, was arrested for violation of a no contact order, a simple misdemeanor. Erin Elizabeth Chambers, 36 of Calmar, was also arrested for aiding and abetting to violation of a no contact order, reckless driving, and failure to yield to emergency vehicle, all simple misdemeanors. Both individuals were taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail.