Fayette County Sheriff’s Log

Saturday, Sept. 19
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office completed an investigation and found two Fayette County registered sex offenders to be in violation of the state registry. Matthew Dale Halterman, 29, and Justin Thomas Cavnar, 36, both of West Union, were arrested for with second offense failure to comply with sex-offender registry, a Class “D” felony. Both were transported to the Fayette County Jail without incident.
At approximately 5:20 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of two individuals hunting near the 24000 block of Rose Road when a third individual pulled up in a vehicle with a firearm and made threatening comments towards the victims. Sheriff’s Deputies conducted multiple interviews and subsequently arrested Thomas Edward Heyer, 61, of West Union, for going armed with intent, a Class D felony, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of harassment first degree, all aggravated misdemeanors. Heyer was taken into custody without incident, and transported to Fayette County Jail, where he awaited initial appearance.
At 11:19 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call requesting medical attention at the Volga State Park – Albany — along Hill Road approximately four miles north of Fayette. Upon Deputies’ arrival, Jennifer Mildred Dilyaur Angello, 34, of Cedar Rapids, was found intoxicated along the roadway. Angello was transported to Gundersen Palmer Hospital for medical treatment. While at the hospital, Angello was caught attempting to steal medical supplies. Angello was arrested for public intoxication (simple misdemeanor) and theft 4th degree (serious misdemeanor). She was transported to the Fayette County Jail to awaits an initial appearance before a magistrate.
Sunday, Sept. 20
A Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to the 24700 block of Canoe Road for a car vs deer. Logan Monteith, 20, of Decorah, had struck a deer that entered the northbound lane, after jumping out of the west ditch, striking a 2011 Nissan Altima shattering the front windshield. No injuries were reported; the vehicle received more than $1,500 damage.
At approximately 12:30 a.m. a Fayette County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on Hemlock Road Just outside of Fayette city limits. Kaben Schmelzer, 35, and his passenger, Steffeny Ros, 39, both of Oelwein where arrested and charged with violation of no contact order. Schmelezer was also charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Both Schmelzer and Rose where transported to the Fayette County Jail for their initial appearance.