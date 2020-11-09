Saturday, Oct. 31
At approximately 4:30 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a property dispute and damage done to a residence at 20121 20th St., Oelwein. Fayette County Sheriff Deputies arrived and were asked to take pictures of damage. An investigation discovered illegal substances and paraphernalia in plain view along with a loaded firearm. Illegal substances, drug paraphernalia and 9mm handgun were all seized as evidence. A further investigation showed that multiple adults were contributing to a minor at the residence. The juvenile was located at a residence in Hazleton along with the suspect, Alissa Hazel Lucas, 22, of Oelwein who was arrested and charged with contributing illegal substances to a minor, Class B felony. Lucas was transported to Fayette County jail where she was held for an initial appearance. On Tuesday, Nov. 3, Olivia May Rupright, 22, of Oelwein was arrested on multiple Fayette County warrants for contributing illegal substances to a minor, a Class B felony, possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Saturday, Nov. 7
At approximately 6:45 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a tip of a missing juvenile hiding at a residence in rural Waucoma. Information provided by witness also stated there was possible drug use at the residence. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted an investigation at 25012 Y Ave., Waucoma, where a 16-year old juvenile was located who had been entered as missing in Chickasaw County. The juvenile was in possession of paraphernalia and illegal substances. After multiple interviews, Lisa Jo Sims, 45, of Waucoma, was arrested and charged with contributing illegal substances to a minor, a Class B felony. Sims was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where she is being held on $25,000 cash bond. The Juvenile was released to a guardian. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office. This case remains under investigation and more charges are pending.