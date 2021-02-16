Thursday, Feb. 11
At 3:33 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle in the ditch near the 16,000 block of Fox Road. Kyley Bathke, 43, of Wadena, was traveling northeast bound when he lost control of his 2014 Dodge Ram and traveled into the north ditch. No injuries or damages were reported. This incident remains under investigation.
At 4:44 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle in the ditch near the area of N Avenue and Highway 3 a mile east of Oelwein. Brad Mackenzie, 67, of Elgin, was traveling eastbound on Highway 3 when he lost control of his 2019 Ford F150, which was hauling a U-Haul trailer. The vehicle and trailer went into the north ditch causing minor damages. No injuries were reported, and this incident remains under investigation.
At 4:49 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle in the ditch near the area of Palace Road and Highway 3, north of Oelwein. Shana J. Bergmann, 42, of Oelwein, was traveling southbound in her 2005 Chrysler Sebring when she lost control and went into the west ditch. No injuries or damages were reported. This accident remains under investigation.
At 6:04 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle in the ditch near the area of Highway 93 and O Avenue, approximately five miles west of Fayette. Jamie Pagel, 34, of Sumner, was traveling westbound when she lost control of her 2015 Ford Escape and went into the ditch. No injuries or damages were reported. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Fayette Police Department. The accident remains under investigation.
Friday, Feb. 12
At approximately 4 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle rollover accident near the area of X Avenue and 200th Street near Hawkeye. Upon an investigation, it was discovered that 43 year old Carrie L. Christy of Montezuma, was traveling northbound on X Avenue when she lost control of her 2007 Buick, causing her to enter the east ditch where the vehicle rolled onto its top. No injuries were reported, and the vehicle was deemed a total loss. The accident remains under investigation.
Sunday, Feb. 14
At 3:16 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle in the ditch near the 24,000 block of Highway 93. Jonathan W. Hawk, 43, of Waterloo, was traveling westbound when he lost control and went into the west ditch with his 2008 Ford Escape. Hawk was charged with failure to maintain control, operating without required interlock device, and operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Hawk was arrested and held at the Fayette County Jail pending appearance with a magistrate.
At approximately 5 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Raquel Bowser, 31, of Hazleton on a warrant for her arrest for violation of probation. She is being held at the Fayette County Jail on a $5000 bond. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Fayette Police Department. This incident remains under investigation and more charges are pending.
Monday, Feb. 15
At 11:05 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Curtis Joseph Reicks, 57, from West Union on two Fayette County warrants. Reicks was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was charged with harassment 3rd degree (simple misdemeanor), felony stalking and 2nd degree sexual abuse. Reicks was held on $50,000 cash bond pending an appearance with a magistrate.