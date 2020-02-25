Saturday, Feb. 22
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dennis James Boone Jr., 48, of Cedar Rapids, on a Fayette County warrant for probation violation (original charge: OWI 1st offense). Boone Jr. was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he saw a magistrate and is being held on a $1,000 cash only bond. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department.
At 1 a.m. a Fayette County Deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. David Fox, 57, of Sumner, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held at the Fayette County Jail for an initial appearance.
Sunday, Feb. 23
At approximately 8 p.m., Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 100 block of Adams Street in West Union. During a search of the vehicle multiple drug paraphernalia items, pills, marijuana, and methamphetamine were found and seized.
Michael Robert Becker, 35, of Fayette, was arrested for possession of controlled substance — methamphetamine 2nd offense, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Gregory Lathen Aller, 27 of Fayette, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance — marijuana 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor.
Trevor Charles Moon, 23, of West Union, was arrested for possession of controlled substance 3rd offense — methamphetamine, Class D felony, possession of controlled substance 3rd offense — marijuana, an aggravated misdemeanor, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
All three subjects, Becker, Moon, and Aller, were taken into custody, transported to Fayette County Jail, where they are being held for initial appearances.
Monday, Feb. 24
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew Scott Lien, 32, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant for mittimus — failure to serve 7 days reference a driving while license barred offense. Lien was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he will finish out his sentence.