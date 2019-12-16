Sunday, Dec. 15
At about 8:30 p, Fayette County Sheriff's Office received a phone call of a stalled vehicle near the intersection of Major and Lincoln Roads. Fayette County Sheriff deputies arrived on scene to assist motorist and an investigation determined that all three occupants in vehicle were not valid to drive. Cody Stephen Hunt, 27, of Waterloo, was arrested for driving while license suspended, a simple misdemeanor, and transported to the Fayette County Jail.
At about 12:43 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle in the ditch in the 10,000 block of Great River Road, about seven miles north of West Union. Robert Joseph Hemesath, 51, of Decorah, was traveling west bound in a 2018 Ford F150 Super Crew truck when he entered the north side ditch. The Ford sustained an estimated $1,500 in damage. Hemesath was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for first-offense operating while intoxicated (serious misdemeanor). Hemesath was transported to the Fayette County Jail. No injuries were reported.