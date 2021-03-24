Friday, March 19
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Starmont School officials of an alleged assault that took place at the school on Tuesday, March 16, between a teacher and a student. After the school completed their Level I investigation all findings were turned over to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for a criminal investigation. Upon completion of an investigation, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office filed assault charges on a school employee, Anita Anne Smith, 49, of Edgewood. Smith had been placed on administrative leave during the investigation and will have to appear in court at a later date to enter her plea. On the school website, Smith is listed as a Spanish instructor.
Tuesday, March 23
Bryan Lee Rodas, 43, of Westgate, was arrested on multiple Fayette County arrest warrants for no contact order violations, stalking charges and first degree burglary. Rodas was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where he is currently being held on $30,000 cash bond.
Wednesday, March 24
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jager Joseph Beck, 25, of West Union on two Fayette County warrants for violation of probation and violation of parole. Beck was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held without bond.