Friday, Jan. 29
At about 6:30 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of V-68 and Hwy 18. Carlee Kay Miller, 19, of Waterloo, was westbound on Highway 18 initiating a left turn onto V-68 when she was struck from behind by another vehicle. Driver of the other vehicle was Collin Steven Bacon, 18, of Monona, who was also westbound on Hwy 18. No injuries were reported. Bacon was cited for following to close, a simple misdemeanor, and Miller was cited for operating without registration, a simple misdemeanor. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Hawkeye first responders, Hawkeye Fire, and Tri-State Ambulance Service.
At 7:33 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle accident on Hwy 150 at the intersection of 165th Street, north of Fayette. Conner Ariss, 21, of Dubuque, was driving northbound on Hwy 150 in his 2008 Ford Explorer when he came up to a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Owen Henry, 30, of West Union. Henry was slowing to turn left on 165th Street, and Ariss did not see him in time. Ariss swerved left to avoid Henry but collided when Henry made the turn. Both vehicles sustained around $3, 000 worth of damage, and there were no injuries reported. Conner Ariss was cited for following too closely.
Saturday, Jan. 30
At approximately 3:36 a.m.Fayette County deputies responded to a 911 call of a single vehicle rollover on Highway 3 in the 14000 block; approximately one mile east of Oelwein. When deputies arrived they found that a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 Truck had been east bound when it lost control, entered the south ditch, and struck a road sign. The driver, Shayla Marie Decker, 23, of Aurora, was temporarily trapped inside before being mechanically extracted. Decker was transported to Mercy One in Oelwein for her injuries. The truck is a total loss. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Oelwein Fire Department, Oelwein Ambulance, and the Oelwein Police Department. This accident remains under an investigation.
Sunday, Jan. 31
At approximately 8:20 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic disturbance at the address of 255 1st S Maynard. Deputies arrived on scene and conducted an investigation. Randy Guy Thorp, 59, of Maynard, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault, a simple misdemeanor. Thorp was taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail, where he is being held until initial appearance.