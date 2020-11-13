Fayette County Sheriff’s Log

Wednesday, Nov. 11
Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Highway 150 and Klock’s Rd for a car vs deer accident. A deer had struck a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox being driven by Grace Durnan, 44, of Arlington. Durnan was driving southbound on Highway 150 when a deer entered the roadway from the east ditch striking the vehicle on the driver’s side. There was extensive damage to the vehicle; no injuries were reported.
Thursday, Nov. 12
At approximately 4:30 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle in the ditch just west of Clermont. According to the investigation, a tan 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS had been traveling westbound when it lost control and rolled into the south side ditch. The Chevrolet is considered a total loss. The driver was not on scene when Deputies arrived but was suspected to have serious injuries. An investigation produced the driver to be Misty Rose Wurzer, 30, of West Union. Wurzer had already been privately transported to Palmer Lutheran Hospital in West Union, and subsequently flown to LaCrosse, Wisconsin, prior to the Sheriff’s Office knowledge. This incident still remains under investigation.