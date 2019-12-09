Wednesday, Dec. 4
At 7:47 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office arrested James Fred Becker, 57, of West Union, on a warrant out of Delaware County for probation violation. Becker was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held on $2,500 cash-only bond and later released to the custody of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.
At 11:35 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office took a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance in the 1600 block of 70th St. Russel Lee Frederickson, 36, of Arlington, was arrested and transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. He was held for an initial appearance.
Friday, Dec. 6
At 7:53 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ashley Jo Patterson, 30, of Waucoma, on a Linn County warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Patterson was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held on $5,000 cash bond.
Saturday, Dec. 7
At approximately 11:55 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to a UTV accident with injuries in a farm field north of Clermont. Blaine Everman, 27, of Postville, and Jake Anderson, 34, of Clermont were transported to the hospital in Waukon for injuries. Anderson was later flown to Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The incident remains under investigation. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, Postville Police Department, Clermont Ambulance, and the Clermont Fire Department.