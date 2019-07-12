Sunday, July 7
At about 9:04 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car vs. deer accident on Highway 56 east of Bighorn Road. The driver of a 2009 GMC Acadia, Glen F. Boie, 80, of Hawkeye, was traveling east when a deer ran onto the roadway. The vehicle sustained about $4,000 in damage and no one was injured in the accident.
Monday, July 8
At about 10:32 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault that had occurred at the Starmont School. A 15-year-old male juvenile has been charged with assault causing injury. The juvenile was released to his parents and referred to the juvenile court services. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
Wednesday, July 10
At about 12:34 a.m., a Fayette County deputy conducted a traffic stop and upon further investigation arrested Holly Bohr, 46 of West Union. She was charged with operating while intoxicated-second offense, driving while license suspended, and having an open container of alcohol as a driver. She was incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail.