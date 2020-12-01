Friday, Nov. 20
At approximately 5:20 p.m., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car deer accident in the 12,000 block of Highway 150. Austin Leo Franzen, 28, of West Union, was southbound on Hwy 150 when a deer came into the roadway striking Franzen’s 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. A passenger in the vehicle was transported by ambulance for injuries, and damage to the vehicle was estimated at $15,000.
At approximately 7:40 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to a car deer accident near the intersection of Kornhill Road and 128th Street near the county landfill corner. Collin Wilson Halligan, 22, of Oelwein, was eastbound on Kornhill Rd. when a deer came into the roadway striking the vehicle. No injuries were sustained and Halligan’s 2006 Volvo passenger car was deemed a total loss.
Monday, Nov. 23
At approximately 5:36 p.m. theSheriff’s Office responded to a car vs. deer accident near the 16,000 block of highway 93. Alvin Maturi Nyangau, 23, of Fayette was traveling westbound when he struck a deer that was traveling across the roadway. The driver then lost control of his 2009 Toyota Corolla and traveled into the north ditch. No injuries were reported and the vehicle sustained approximately $2,500 in damages.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
At approximately 11:57 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car vs. deer on Highway 93 near R Avenue, approximately three miles west of Randalia. Rosita Marie Hepperle, 18, of West Union, was driving a silver 2004 Oldsmobile Alero GL 4-door westbound when she struck a deer in the traveled portion of the roadway. The Oldsmobile sustained approximately $1500 in damage. No injuries were reported.
Monday, Nov. 30
At approximately 12:25 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 150 and 200th Street, just south of West Union. James Lee Daniels, 51, of Macomb, Illinois, was northbound on Highway 150 driving a 2005 Peterbilt semi-tractor pulling a livestock trailer loaded with pigs. Daniels was waiting for traffic to clear so he could make a left turn onto 200th Street when he was struck from behind by a 1996 semi-truck tractor pulling an unloaded trailer driven by Francis Livingood, 66, of Postville. Livingood was transported to Palmer Hospital in West Union and treated for injuries. Daniels was not injured. The semi-truck Livingood was driving was considered a total loss. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by an Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer, West Union Police Department, Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement, West Union Fire Department, Tri State Ambulance, and Bill’s Towing of Decorah. The accident remains under investigation.