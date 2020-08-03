Wednesday, July 29
At approximately 5:30 a.m. Fayette County deputies were called to Nature Road between St. Lucas and West Union for a car vs. deer accident. Ella Nissley, 29, of Onalaska, Wisconsin, had struck a deer, while driving her 2012 Ford Fusion westbound on Nature Road. No injuries were reported and approximately $1,500 in damage was reported.
Sunday, Aug. 2
At 1:28 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting a vehicle rollover with two occupants at the intersection of Scenic Road and T Avenue approximately two miles west of St. Lucas. Eileen Marie Richards, 53, from Belmond, was operating a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Scenic Road. As she was attempting to negotiate a left hand curve she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the east ditch, overturned and came to a final stop upright. Richards and a passenger were transported to Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah for non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle is considered a total loss. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Waucoma Fire and First Responders, St Lucas Fire Department, Tri State Ambulance, Winneshiek Medical Center Ambulance and Moss Service Center. The accident remains under investigation.
Monday, Aug. 3
At 1:43 a.m. a Fayette County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2017 Harley Davidson for excessive speed on Highway 3 near J Avenue, approximately five miles east of Oelwein. The driver, identified as Augustin Gregory Mormann, 30, of Colesburg, had a driving status found to be barred. Mormann was arrested for driving while barred (aggravated misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 insurance (simple misdemeanor), fraudulent registration (simple misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (serious misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Mormann was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he awaits an initial appearance. Mormann was also found to have a valid Clayton County warrant for driving while barred and possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. The warrant for Clayton County had a bond of $5,000 cash only.