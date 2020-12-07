Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Thursday, Dec. 3

At approximately 11:30 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance taking place at a residence near Hawkeye. Jason Cannon, 38, of Hawkeye, was arrested for domestic abuse/assault causing bodily injury. He is being held at the Fayette County awaiting an initial appearance.

Friday, Dec. 4

At 1:05 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911-call of a two-vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Highway 3 and county road V-68, approximately five miles north of Fairbank. Amanda Sue Morris, 38, of Fairbank was driving a 2016 Dodge Caravan when she came to a stop at the intersection and then pulled out in front of Bart Allen Hulbert, Sr., 61, of Denver who was driving a 2003 Ford F150 pickup. Hulbert’s vehicle struck Morris’ vehicle in the side. Hulbert and his passenger were injured and taken to MercyOne in Oelwein and treated for non-life-threating injuries.Assisting at the scene was Oran, Fairbank and Westgate Fire and Rescue, Oelwein MercyOne Ambulance and the Iowa State Patrol. Morris was cited for failure to yield when entering a highway.

Sunday, Dec. 6

At approximately 2:22 a.m. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a 911-call reporting a truck had rolled over into a ditch on Highway 3 just past the round-a-bout. Deputies determined that the driver had left the scene. An investigation revealed Kelby Robbins, 25, of Waterloo, had been driving his black 1997 Chevrolet pick-up truck eastbound on Highway 3 when, just past the traffic circle, slick roads caused him to lose control of the vehicle and roll over into the south ditch. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Strawberry Point Ambulance and Fire teams. The accident remains under investigation.

At approximately 9:38 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911-call of a suspicious person in Arlington. Korrie Jae Hartgrave, 46, of Arlington, was found to be causing a disturbance and was intoxicated. Hartgrave was subsequently arrested for public intoxication (simple misdemeanor). Hartgrave was transported to the Fayette County Jail and awaits an initial appearance from the magistrate.

