Tuesday, Oct. 29
At 11:30 a.m., Fayette County Sheriff's deputies attempted to stop Ryan William Eickhoff, 32 of Oelwein, for felony warrants and driving while suspended. Eickhoff was spotted north of Hwy. 18 on V-68 southbound. Eickhoff failed to stop and eluded a pursuing deputy on a high speed chase south bound, deputies reported. Due to his erratic driving and failure to stop at several stop signs, the chase was called off for safety reasons just north of Sumner. An additional warrant was entered for felony eluding and Eickhoff remains at large at this time. If you have any information about the whereabouts of Ryan Eickhoff please contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at 563-422-6067.