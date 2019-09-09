Saturday, Sept. 7
At approximately 3:21 a.m., a Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on a Silver 2006 Buick Lucerne for a traffic infraction in the 11,000 block of 130th Street; about 1 mile southwest of Fayette. Bailey John Scheffert, 26, of Fairbank, was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated-first offense (serious misdemeanor) and excessive speed. Scheffert was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he awaits an initial appearance.
Friday, Sept, 6
At about 5:30 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a domestic disturbance in the city of Clermont. Upon investigation, 21-year-old De’Jon Jakes was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault-first offense and obstructing emergency communication. Jakes was transported to the Fayette County Jail where he was held for his initial appearance.