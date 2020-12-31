Wednesday, Dec. 30
At about 2:50 a.m., Fayette County deputies took Cody Reisner, 37 of Oelwein into custody on a warrant for violation of parole. He is being held at the Fayette County Jail on a no bond hold.
At about 5:18 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Rose Road and 230th street just north of Hawkeye. Upon Arrival, a 2005 Honda Odyssey was found in the east ditch. The driver of the vehicle was found to be Cory O’Dell, 31, of West Union. Both the driver and passenger were not injured. The vehicle did not sustain any damage due to the accident. This accident remains under investigation.