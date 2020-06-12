Wednesday, June 10
At approximately 6 p.m., Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in rural Arlington for an assault. Blaine Michael Recker, 24, allegedly assaulted a female subject and the residence and broke a window out in a vehicle. A search was conducted of the property and Recker was located hiding inside a building on the property. Recker was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Fayette County Jail where he awaits his initial appearance. Fayette County was assisted on scene by Iowa State Patrol.
Thursday, June 11
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took custody of Robert Arlin White, 37, on a valid Fayette County warrant for parole violation. White was transported to the Fayette County Jail on a no bond hold. Fayette County was assisted by Monona Police Department.
At 11:18 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of domestic disturbance in the 28000 block of Pine Street in Eldorado. Dawn Ann Cole, 49, of Eldorado, was arrested and charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, and was transported to the Fayette County Jail. Upon further investigation, it was learned that Ray Gene Steege, 58, of Eldorado, had a valid Fayette County warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Steege was then arrested and brought to the Fayette County Jail where he is being held on a $300 cash or surety bond. Steege also had multiple valid warrants for his arrest in Washington County and with the Iowa City Police Department for multiple counts of violation of no contact orders and a mittimus.
Friday, June 12
At 12:26 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car vs. deer accident at Nature and Oak Roads The driver of the 1999 Chevy Trailblazer, Jessica I. Ling, 20, of Sumner, was traveling east when a deer entered the roadway and the driver was unable to get stopped. The vehicle sustained approximately $3,500 in damage and no one was injured in the accident.