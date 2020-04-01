Saturday, March 28
At about 8:50 p.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a report of multiple vehicles stuck in an alley north of the 200 block of W Wilbur St., Hawkeye. Vincent Edward Rohde 52, of Fayette, was arrested for operating while intoxicated first offense, a serious misdemeanor. Rohde was transported to Fayette County Jail, where he awaited initial appearance. Damage to the alley is unknown at this time and more charges are pending.
Sunday, March 29
At about 4:52 a.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a disturbance in the city of Oran. Arieana Ajruloski, 21, of Oran, was arrested and charged with felony domestic abuse assault. She is being held at the Fayette County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.
Monday, March 30
At 5:45 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a vehicle that struck a deer on Hwy 150 north of Jade Road. Kimberly Ann Johnson, 57, of Fayette, was operating a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer northbound on Hwy 150 when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. There was an estimated $3,500 damage to the vehicle. Johnson was not injured.