Monday, May 25
At 12:38 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious activity on Great River Road about0 two miles west of Clermont. After further investigation, Joshua Keith Woodward, 29 of Clermont, was arrested for simulated public intoxication (simple misdemeanor). Woodward was transported to the Fayette County Jail.
Sunday, May 24
The Sheriff’s Office arrested Damien Scott Reinsvold, 37, of LaCrescent, Minn., on a valid Fayette County Warrant for first offense possession of methamphetamine (serious misdemeanor). Reinsvold was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held on a $1,500 cash or surety bond pending an initial appearance with a Magistrate. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office.
Wednesday, May 20
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 242nd Street and Quarry Road. Matthew John Abbas, 35, of New Hampton, was traveling westbound in a 2015 Ford F250 when he collided with a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Teresa Louck, 67 of West Union, who was traveling southbound. Louck was transported to Palmer Hospital in West Union with complaint of injury. The car she was driving was deemed a total loss. Abbas was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way (simple misdemeanor).
Tuesday, May 19
The Sheriff’s Office took a report of a gas drive off from the BP in West Union. The vehicle was located and Kayden Loughran, 25, of Ames, was arrested and charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while license suspended, and fifth-degree theft. He was incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail.
Sunday, May 17
At approximately 3:06 a.m, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a vehicle in the ditch on 275th Street near Rose Road, approximately 3 miles south of St. Lucas. Deputies found a Blue 2007 Subaru Legacy Outback unoccupied and in the north side ditch. The Subaru was considered to be a total loss. The driver was determined to be Kilisitina Salotetupou Vainuku, 27, of Spillville. Vainuku was traveling west bound when she lost control and entered the ditch causing the Subaru to roll. Vainuku was cited for failure to maintain control. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the St. Lucas fire department, Hawkeye first responders, Waucoma first responders, and Tri State Ambulance.