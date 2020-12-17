Monday, Dec. 14
At 7:15 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a two-vehicle accident on Riverview Drive and 1st Ave Southwest in the city of Waucoma. Marsha Wenthold, 62, of Waucoma was sitting at a stop sign with a Turkey Valley school bus, and could not see eastbound traffic due to parked vehicles. Wenthold pulled out into the intersection and collided with a 2015 Chevrolet Van driven by Matthew Dahling, 57, of Elkader. There was around $2,000 damage to both vehicles and no injuries were reported. This accident remains under investigation.