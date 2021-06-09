Sunday, June 6
At about 5 p.m. the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a car-deer accident near intersection of V-68 and Hwy 18. Deputies arrived on scene and it was found Christopher Rolland, 48 of Clermont, was eastbound on Hwy. 18 when a deer came into roadway striking his vehicle. Damage to 2018 Lexus E350 was estimated at $10,000.
Tuesday, June 8
At about 6:24 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a domestic assault that took place in the city of Elgin. While conducting the investigation, deputies took an additional call of a disturbance involving the same individual in the city of Clermont. Upon completion of the investigation, David Wayne Gyorko, 37, of Elgin was arrested and charged with attempted burglary (aggravated misdemeanor), domestic abuse assault-strangulation (aggravated misdemeanor), two counts of driving while barred (aggravated misdemeanor), and operating motor vehicle with no insurance (simple misdemeanor). Gyorko was transported to the Fayette County Jail and was held pending initial appearance in court.